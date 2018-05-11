Just Released

Saylorville Lake Closures and Debris Warning

Recent rainfall and previous snowmelt in the Des Moines River watershed has caused the water levels at Saylorville Lake to rise over the last couple of weeks. Due to the water elevations, the US Army Corps of Engineers have closed the following areas: Cherry Glen Lower Boat Ramp, the lower parking lot at Lakeview High Water Boat Ramp, Oak Grove Beach Access, NW Jester Park Drive and the Control Tower Road. These areas will remain closed until lake levels subside and they can be cleaned up and brought back into service. Check current boat ramp availability by calling 515.509.2015, then 30#.

Lakeview Main, Lakeview High-water, Sandpiper and Cherry Glen Upper Boat Ramps will remain open. Parking for both boats and cars may be limited in these areas as Memorial Day holiday approaches. Boaters may have to wait to launch during peak times. Once parking has filled to capacity the ramps will be closed to boats and single vehicles. Boating conditions may be hazardous on Saylorville Lake due to submerged facilities and floating debris. Not all debris is visible; many pieces lie just under the surface of the water. Extreme caution should be taken if persons operate their vessels on the lake. All vessel occupants should wear their PFD’s (life jackets) at all times. Also reduce travel speed, avoid boating after dark, watch for and obey all buoy markings.

Visitors may receive current information regarding the status of all recreation areas by calling the lake information number at 515-276-0433. For current boat ramp availability call 515.509.2015 then 30#. Lake level information and predictions can be accessed at www.rivergages.com. Saylorville Lake is in the Rock Island District, Des Moines River Basin.