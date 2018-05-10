Clive “Lunch on the Plaza” to Kick-off on May 25

Clive “Lunch on the Plaza” to Kick-off on May 255/10/2018
May 10, 2018 – The Clive “Lunch on the Plaza” summer events will begin on Friday, May
25. This lunch will be hosted by the Clive Chamber of Commerce. A free lunch of tacos,
cookies, water, and soda will be served from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at the Aasheim Plaza
located at 8575 University Blvd. in Clive. Ricc Terranova will be on site playing music.
“Lunch on the Plaza” will be held the last Friday of May, June, July, August and
September of this year. All lunches will be held outside, weather permitting; otherwise
inside at the Clive Fire Station located at 8505 Harbach Blvd. Lunch will be determined
by each host.
2018 Clive “Lunch on the Plaza” Hosts:
May 25 – Clive Chamber of Commerce
June 29– Clive Historical Society & Clive Lions Club
July 27 – Middendorf Insurance Associates
Aug. 31– Great Western Bank
Sept. 28 – Bankers Trust