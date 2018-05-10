Just Released

Clive “Lunch on the Plaza” to Kick-off on May 25

May 10, 2018 – The Clive “Lunch on the Plaza” summer events will begin on Friday, May

25. This lunch will be hosted by the Clive Chamber of Commerce. A free lunch of tacos,

cookies, water, and soda will be served from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at the Aasheim Plaza

located at 8575 University Blvd. in Clive. Ricc Terranova will be on site playing music.

“Lunch on the Plaza” will be held the last Friday of May, June, July, August and

September of this year. All lunches will be held outside, weather permitting; otherwise

inside at the Clive Fire Station located at 8505 Harbach Blvd. Lunch will be determined

by each host.

2018 Clive “Lunch on the Plaza” Hosts:

May 25 – Clive Chamber of Commerce

June 29– Clive Historical Society & Clive Lions Club

July 27 – Middendorf Insurance Associates

Aug. 31– Great Western Bank

Sept. 28 – Bankers Trust