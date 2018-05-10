Just Released

AARP Joins the Interrobang Film Festival as Presenting Sponsor

DES MOINES, IA May 10, 2018 – Des Moines Arts Festival® is pleased to announce AARP as the presenting sponsor of the annual Interrobang Film Festival (IFF).

Since 2007, the Des Moines Arts Festival® has presented the Interrobang Film Festival each year as part of its three-day lineup and will continue to bring the art of film to guests again this year June 22-24. Part juried competition, part public screening and part workshop, the unique IFF event allows both cinema enthusiasts and curious newcomers to experience films from artists around the globe.

“We began The Interrobang Film Festival with the intent for it to become Iowa’s premiere film festival,” said Stephen King, executive director of the Des Moines Arts Festival and Immediate Past Chair of the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) World Board of Directors. “We’re excited about this new partnership with AARP so IFF can continue to grow and contribute in a positive way to the quality of life and culture in Des Moines.”

This year, with the support of AARP, IFF will add two additional events to its programming. The first is a special film screening at Fleur Cinema in Des Moines (4545 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, IA 50321) at 7 p.m. on June 7. The second is a special film screening at Collins Road Theatres in Marion (1462 Twixt Town Rd, Marion, IA 52302) at 7 p.m. on July 14. All AARP members and their guests are invited to attend. Tickets are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and the events will fill up fast. For more information, visit www.aarp.org/moviesforgrownups.

“We are so very excited to sponsor the 2018 Interrobang Film Festival and to be involved in the Des Moines Arts Festival,” said AARP Iowa State Director Kent Sovern. “AARP’s Movies for Grown-ups brings families, friends and film enthusiast of all ages together for screenings throughout the country. With Interrobang, we are able to showcase many of the most critically-acclaimed independent films and filmmakers from across the world to movie lovers in Iowa.”

Submissions to the Interrobang Film Festival increased by more than 50 percent over last year. The official lineup of selected films will be announced May 24 at the invite-only Des Moines Arts Festival 2018 Preview Celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Des Moines Art Center. An announcement to the public will be made immediately after.