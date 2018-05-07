Just Released

WINSTON DUKE, MATT RYAN, GREGG SULKIN, NICHELLE NICHOLS AMONG TOP CELEBRITIES SCHEDULED TO ATTEND WIZARD WORLD COMIC CON IN DES MOINES, JUNE 1-3

DES MOINES, Iowa – Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD) continues its 2018 schedule with its fourth trip to the Iowa Events Center at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, June 1-3. Winston Duke (Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War), Gregg Sulkin (“Runaways,” “Faking It”), Matt Ryan (“Legends of Tomorrow,” “Constantine”), Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) and James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Vidiots”) headline the roster of celebrity guests scheduled to attend the comic con and pop culture extravaganza. To request your Press Credential, visit http://wizd.me/DesMoinesPress. The deadline for requests is Friday, May 11.

Duke is scheduled to appear on Saturday, June 2; Sulkin will attend on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3; the others above are scheduled to appear all three days.

Other notables scheduled to appear to date include Charisma Carpenter (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie). Additional celebrities to attend will be announced closer to the event.

Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Des Moines will feature Phil Hester (“The Wretch,” “Green Arrow”), Chad Hardin (“Harley Quinn,” “Justice League”), Ande Parks (“Green Arrow,” Daredevil”), Tom Cook (“Masters of the Universe,” “Smurfs”), Eddy Decker(“Far-Out!”), Steve Pulawa (“Aurora Rise,” “Patriotica”), Ryan Kinkaid (Zenescope, Big Dog Ink), Brent Woodside (Lucas Arts, Wizards of the Coast), Jim Mehsling(“Star Wars,” Topps), Clinton Hobart (Licensed Disney Fine Artist) and many others.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The sixth event scheduled on the 2018 Wizard World calendar, Des Moines show hours are Friday, June 1, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.