The High Kings to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. As Part of the Celtic Music Association Concert Series

To say that The High Kings are charting a new course for Irish ballad music – equal parts rousing and reflective, energetic and insightful – is an understatement. They are, essentially, marking out a new and bright era for Irish folk music, and aiming to bring a broad demographic along for the journey.

In 2017, the band continued with intensive touring of Ireland, the UK and the U.S.A., in tandem with a rapid growth in their digital and online profile. It was also the year that the band reached its tenth anniversary which was being marked with a very special compilation celebrating a decade of outstanding songs and performances. The November 2017 release of DECADE: BEST OF THE HIGH KINGS was received with rave reviews and record sales figures with the band again topping the Irish Album Charts and returning to the Billboard World Music Charts once again.

The DECADE World Tour promises a joyous trip down Memory Lane, to the music and song of yesteryear, this time performed in a contemporary style and arrangement which still remains true to the original.

Tickets are General Admission and go on sale Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00 AM. Advance tickets are $30, and $35 day-of-show. All tickets can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.