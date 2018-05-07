Just Released

Iowa Native and Professional Opera Singer Katharine Goeldner Returns to Perform Carmen

Celebrated mezzo soprano and Iowa native Katharine Goeldner returns to Iowa in June to perform the title role in The Opera Project DSM production of Carmen, by Georges Bizet. More than just a performance opportunity, this is a way to give back. As Goeldner explained, “I have been performing as a professional opera singer for 30 years now, originally from Sigourney, Iowa, and Carmen is one of the roles I’ve performed the most. I’m thrilled to be able to bring that to Des Moines and to help out the students that I’ll be working with.”

The third opera produced by The Opera Project DSM, Carmen is the largest undertaking and perhaps the most exciting. It’s a rare opportunity for students to work with a world renowned professional such as Goeldner, who has performed in the New York City Opera, Santa Fe Opera, Welsh National Opera and the Metropolitan Opera, among other opera houses.

Carmen will be offered free to the public in performances at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. June 3 and 7 p.m. June 4 in West Des Moines at Valley High School’s Staplin Performing Arts Center. You can catch Goeldner at the 7 p.m. shows. For more information, visit operaprojectdsm.org.