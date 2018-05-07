Just Released

Celebrate Waukee Festival Line-Up Set for June 2

Waukee, Iowa — The annual Celebrate Waukee festival, presented by the citizen-run Waukee Community Festivals Committee, will be held this year on Saturday, June 2. All festival activities will take place in Waukee’s Centennial Park.

“We are excited for the fifth year of Celebrate Waukee,” said Waukee Community Festivals Committee Chair Jerry Slagter. “As the community grows, it is more important than ever to host events that bring neighbors together and help maintain Waukee’s ‘hometown’ feel.”

The morning starts off with the Rotary Club of Waukee’s Pancake Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. New this year, the committee is also partnering with University of Iowa Community Credit Union to sponsor a free lunch at 11 a.m.; Fareway will grill up all kinds of goodies until they run out.

Beginning at noon, attendees will find a wide range of activities for all ages including inflatables, face painting, food vendors, Zounds the Clown, the Waukee Chamber Itty Bitty Olympics and the Waukee Warrior Kids Challenge, which features a $1,000 prize for the winning elementary school. Rock Valley Physical Therapy will also sponsor a new 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Interested players can call 515-987-7733.

In the evening, the beverage garden will fill up with music lovers as band Dick Danger takes the stage at 4 p.m. followed by the band 5 Below at 6 p.m. The celebration ends with a bang at dusk with the always popular Celebrate Waukee fireworks! Visit celebratewaukee.com for a full line-up.