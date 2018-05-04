Just Released

Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute Announces 2018 Distinguished Leadership Awards Honorees

(Des Moines, Iowa) – Six community leaders will be recognized by the Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute for being champions of community betterment. The Distinguished Leadership Awards will be presented at the Leadership Institute Honors luncheon on Friday, May 18, at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown.

The Leadership Institute congratulates the following 2018 Distinguished Leadership Award honorees:

A. Arthur Davis Community Leadership Award: Rick Tollakson, Hubbell Realty

Community Vision Award – Developing: Rick Neumann, Nyemaster Goode

Community Vision Award – Connecting: Elizabeth Presutti, DART

Community Vision Award – Inspiring: Christina Moffatt, Greater Des Moines Partnership &

Creme Cupcake + Dessert

Community Vision Award – Challenging: Clemen Wilcox, Clemen Wilcox and Associates

Alumni Volunteer Award – Danette Kenne, Drake University

In addition to the awards presentation, the event will include the graduation ceremony of the Community Leadership Program Class of 2018. To join the Leadership Institute in recognizing the contributions of the award honorees and the Community Leadership Program’s newest alumni, purchase individual tickets or tables of 10 at gdmli.com.