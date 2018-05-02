Just Released

WATOTO CHILDREN’S CHOIR FROM AFRICA TO SING AT HEARTLAND CHURCH IN CLIVE

CLIVE, Iowa—The Watoto Children’s Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, will continue its 6-month U.S. tour in the Des Moines area featuring the Signs & Wonders concert.

On Sunday, May 6, the choir will present a 45-minute portion of their concert during the 10 a.m. worship service at Heartland Presbyterian Church, 14300 Hickman Road in Clive, Iowa. The concert will feature worship songs about the children and their joy found in God’s love. The children will share stories of how their lives have been changed and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities. This performance is free and open to the public.

The Heartland congregation is not only welcoming the children into their homes during the choir’s visit to Iowa, but will offer a luncheon following the concert on May 6 at 11:30 a.m. in the community center at the church.

Since 1994, Watoto Children’s Choirs have traveled the world sharing the plight of Africa’s orphaned children. Each child in the choir has suffered the loss of one or both of their parents but they have been rescued and now live in a Watoto village. Watoto is a holistic child-care solution initiated to serve the dire needs of the people of Africa.

Abandoned at a hospital in Kampala, Esther Kahangi was rescued by Watoto as a premature baby and spent her first weeks in critical care. Now, she is a healthy, joyful 8-year-old who is currently touring with the choir.

“I am excited to be a part of Signs & Wonders,” said Esther. “I know that I am a wonder because I am chosen by God as His child.”

“What an extraordinary experience it is to see the Watoto Children’s Choir,” said Brian Houston, senior pastor of Hillsong Church. “It lights up the place to see these beautiful kids, and when you hear their stories and learn about where they have come from, you can’t help but think of all God has done.”

Watch the trailer for Signs & Wonders here.

For a complete choir tour schedule, please visit www.watoto.com/choir.

About the Watoto Children’s Choir

Since 1994, the Watoto Children’s Choirs have toured the world annually as advocates for the 18 million African children currently orphaned by AIDS. The experience of travelling on a choir helps the children to develop confidence and boldness, as well as broadening their worldview. The choirs have performed before presidents and royalty in the White House, Buckingham Palace, the United Nations and many other national parliaments. The choir has also performed at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant in the UK and is featured on Chris Tomlin’s album, Hello, Love.

About Watoto Child Care Ministry

In 1994, Watoto Church founded Watoto Child Care Ministry, Inc., an international holistic care program that was initiated as a response to the overwhelming number of orphaned and vulnerable children and women in Uganda. It is positioned to rescue an individual, raise each one as a leader in their chosen sphere of life so that they in turn will rebuild their nation. The model involves physical care, medical intervention including HIV/AIDS treatment, education – formal and vocational, counseling and emotional well-being as well as moral and spiritual discipleship.

About Heartland Presbyterian Church

Heartland is located in Clive, Iowa and is a Christ-centered community called to provide opportunities for creative and inclusive worship, spiritual growth and service. We are called to connect to God; to connect to each other; and to connect to the marginalized – those stepped on, stepped over, left out, and left behind. We welcome any searching member of the community, no matter where you are in your faith journey, regardless of age, race, gender or sexual orientation.