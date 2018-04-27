Just Released

PARTNERSHIP’S TAUSCHECK WINS NATIONAL DRAKE ALUMNI AWARD

Tauscheck is the Young Alumni Achievement Award recipient

GREATER DES MOINES, IA (April 27, 2018) – Tiffany Tauscheck, Chief Strategy Officer at the Greater Des Moines Partnership, has won the Young Alumni Achievement Award from the Drake University National Alumni Board. Tauscheck received the award at a ceremony on Thursday evening. The National Alumni Awards are given to Drake graduates who represent the best of what it means to be a member of the Drake community.

Tauscheck has worked at The Partnership since 2015, first as Chief Communications Officer and now as Chief Strategy Officer. Working closely with volunteers and team members, she served as the team lead on The Partnership’s Maximizing Momentum 2022 Investor Campaign, securing record investment for the next five years and a record number of new Investors. With her leadership, The Partnership in 2017 unveiled the DSM USA regional identifier and Downtown DSM USA identifier, using research-based decision-making to strengthen the brand of the region. Prior to joining The Partnership, Tauscheck has held professional roles in journalism, marketing, development and tourism.

“Tiffany is a strong leader who has made a tremendous impact in ensuring The Partnership’s continued success and DSM USA’s growth,” said Jay Byers, Greater Des Moines Partnership CEO. “As a proud Drake University alumnus and champion for our region, Tiffany is highly deserving of this award.”

Tauscheck is active in the community and currently serves on three regional boards, two national boards, one statewide board and numerous committees. Tauscheck is a long-term member of Drake University’s National Alumni Board, a recent graduate of the Executive Education Center at Drake University’s “Leading Others” program and a member of the Drake Relays Continuous Improvement Planning Task Force.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the university that has made such a difference in my life both as a student and now as a DSM USA resident and advocate,” Tauscheck said. “I look forward to continuing to work with leaders in the Drake and DSM USA community to capitalize on our strong momentum.”