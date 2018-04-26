DOWLING ALUMS PUT ON AN ORIGINAL PLAY

DOWLING ALUMS PUT ON AN ORIGINAL PLAY4/26/2018
The Dowling Catholic Performing Arts Department will premier ”Smarty Pants,” an original musical production written by two alumni, Bridget Grace Sheaff and Theodore Bartemes, both 2010 graduates. The show will open in the Dowling Catholic auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 26. Additional performances will take place on Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 28 at two and 7:30 p.m.
Sheaff and Bartemes created “Smarty Pants” to give a voice to themes and characters they felt were underrepresented in typical high school productions.What started out as a desire to fuse STEM and the arts ended up in the creation of a new world for student actors. Sheaff and Bartemes dreamed up the fictional Garfield High School where the characters could explore academics, music and relationships.
Sheaff and Bartemes plan to make musical available for high school productions around the country following the premier at Dowling Catholic. Sheaff, who works in theater production in Washington, D.C., will be in town for the premier and will speak to the acting classes at Dowling Catholic the day of the performance, giving students a unique opportunity to speak directly to the writer.