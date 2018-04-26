Just Released

DOWLING ALUMS PUT ON AN ORIGINAL PLAY

​The Dowling Catholic​​​ ​Performing Arts Department will premier​ ​”Smarty Pants,” ​an original musical production written by two alumni, Bridget Grace Sheaff and Theodore Bartemes, both 2010 graduates. ​ The show will open in the Dowling Catholic auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 26. Additional performances will take place on Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 28 at two and 7:30 p.m.

Sheaff and Bartemes created “Smarty Pants” to give a voice to themes and characters they felt were underrepresented in typical high school productions.What started out as a desire to fuse STEM and the arts ended up in the creation of a new world for student actors. Sheaff and Bartemes dreamed up the fictional Garfield High School where the characters could explore academics, music and relationships.

Sheaff ​and Bartemes plan to make musical available for high school productions around the country following the premier at Dowling Catholic.​ Sheaff​, who works in theater production in Washington, D.C., ​will ​be in town for the premier and will ​speak to​ the​ acting classes​ at Dowling Catholic​ the day of the performance, giving students a unique opportunity to speak directly to the writer.