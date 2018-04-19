Just Released

IMT Des Moines Marathon announces new race to raise monument funds

A one-mile race will kick-off the IMT Des Moines Marathon celebrations this fall, while raising donations for the State of Iowa Monument Conservation Fund, organizers announced today.

The inaugural IMT Des Moines Monument Mile will run along historic Walnut Street, starting at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument atop the Iowa State Capitol grounds and finishing at the popular Cowles Commons gathering space at 7 pm on Thursday, September 20.

“We are offering not only a great new event but the opportunity to support a great cause” race director Chris Burch said, “The monuments surrounding the Iowa State Capitol are in need of repair and matching funds have been established to do just that. It’s a great way to leverage the community awareness of the IMT Des Moines Marathon to try to increase donations that best utilize the $2 for $1 matching funds available.”

IMT Des Moines Monument Mile activities will begin at Cowles Commons at 5:30 pm featuring the Samuel Adams DSM 26.2 Brew Block Party with live music by Final Mix.

Participants can park their vehicle near the finish at Cowles Commons and then ride DART’s free downtown shuttle to the start of the race at the Iowa State Capitol grounds. The downhill mile course brings them back to the festivities and their vehicle at Cowles Commons. DART is extending its D-Line Downtown Shuttle which will pick up participants approx. every 10 minutes at the Cowles Commons bus stop.

The race starts at 7 pm featuring male competitive, female competitive and open recreation divisions.

IMT Des Moines Monument Mile sponsors include IMT Insurance, Local5, DMOS, Samuel Adams, Fleet Feet Sports Des Moines, Catch Des Moines and DART.

Registration for the IMT Des Moines Monument Mile is now open. An event schedule and full course map is available at desmoinesmarathon.com/monument-mile.