Just Released

CITY OF URBANDALE: TREE CITY USA RECIPIENT

The City of Urbandale was recently honored with the 2017 Tree City USA Award at the 28th Annual Community Forestry Awards Luncheon in Des Moines. The award was presented by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on April 4, 2018. Urbandale has received this award for 16 consecutive years.

“The Tree City USA award is a symbol for communities who have made a commitment to the management of public trees,” says State Forester Jeff Goerndt. “The City of Urbandale has provided an outstanding example for other Iowa communities by enhancing our forest resources and demonstrating the great value of trees in providing multiple benefits for future generations.”

Urbandale was one of 79 Iowa communities to qualify for Tree City USA status. To receive the award, a city must, at a minimum, have either a city forester or an active city tree board; have a tree ordinance; spend at least $2 per capita annually for its community forestry program; and have a tree planting and maintenance plan.

Urbandale will hold Earth Day activities, including planting trees, clearing invasive plants, raking leaves, and picking up branches on Saturday, April 21, from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Sign up and learn more at www.Urbandale.org/EarthDay.