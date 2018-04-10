Just Released

DES MOINES SYMPHONY ACADEMY LAUNCHES PROJECT ENCORE, A COLLABORATION WITH THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF CENTRAL IOWA, AT 15TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

The Des Moines Symphony Academy and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa are pleased to announce the public launch of Project Encore at the Symphony Academy’s 15th Anniversary Celebration, Music Matters, on Tuesday April 17.

Project Encore, the Des Moines Symphony Academy’s one-of-a-kind collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa, provides group violin lessons to students in kindergarten through fourth grade. This unique learning opportunity provides students with access to music instruction and instruments at no cost to their families.

In addition to teaching the fundamentals of music, Project Encore emphasizes the core values of respect, hard work, time management and peer collaboration. Project Encore is a transformational opportunity that fosters camaraderie and teamwork, and encourages children to remain dedicated to an achievable goal through hard work and persistence.

Statistically, music students score higher on standardized test exams and have increased problem solving skills. Music education is linked to improved self-esteem and many other benefits. Project Encore strives to enrich its students with these lifelong positive benefits of music education.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa is so thrilled about this partnership because we believe all kids deserve the opportunity to access the arts, no matter their socio-economic status,” said Jodie Warth, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa. “I’ve seen first-hand how music can be a crucial tool to enrich education and help our kids achieve great futures.”

Since opening at the Temple for Performing Arts in 2003, the Des Moines Symphony Academy has paired thousands of motivated, talented student musicians with professional musicians and teaching artists through one-of-a-kind educational programs like Project Encore. The Academy’s 15th Anniversary Celebration will take place on Tuesday, April 17 from 5-7pm. This special event is open to the public and will feature a performance from students currently enrolled in Project Encore.

To date, Project Encore has provided over 75 children with group violin lessons at the Ellis I. Levitt Boys & Girls Club thanks to the vision and generosity of Harry Bookey & Pamela Bass-Bookey and Gregory & Suzie Glazer Burt.

Tickets are not required to attend the Des Moines Symphony Academy’s 15th Anniversary Celebration. Admission is free. Interested guests are asked to RSVP by calling 515.280.4000 ext. 0, or online at http://dmsymphony.org/events/musicmatters/. In addition to the performance by Project Encore students, the evening will feature guided studio tours, open Des Moines Symphony Academy Youth Orchestra rehearsals, special performances from Academy Honors Ensembles and more. Complimentary h’ors doeuvres and refreshments will be provided.

Music Matters: Celebrating 15 Years of Educational Excellence

Tuesday, Apr 17, 2018 5:00-7:00PM

Location: The Temple for Performing Arts, 1011 Locust St, Des Moines, IA Admission: Free

About the Des Moines Symphony

The Des Moines Symphony is a not-for-profit, professional orchestra formed in 1937 to enrich, educate and inspire the community by performing great orchestral music. The Symphony Association, governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees and operating on an annual budget of more than $3.3 million, supports the Symphony Academy and its numerous music education programs including four youth orchestras, and supports the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra which performs seven pairs of Masterworks concerts, a Pops series

including the traditional New Year’s Eve Pops, education, outreach and family concerts, and other special events in its home at the Des Moines Civic Center. The organization also produces and performs the Des Moines Symphony’s annual Yankee Doodle Pops concert in July on the grounds of the Iowa State Capitol, which attracts more than 100,000, the largest single day attendance of any concert event in the State.