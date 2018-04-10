Just Released

Applications Open through April 20 for Local Non-profits to Participate in the Prairie Meadows Community Outreach Program at the 2018 Des Moines Arts Festival

The Des Moines Arts Festival® and Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino are proud to invite non-profit organizations to apply for participation in the award-winning Prairie Meadows Community Outreach Program. This program was named winner of the Best Community Outreach Program award by the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) and offers non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate at the three-day Festival to share their mission, work and projects with thousands of guests free of charge.

“This program provides the opportunity for local non-profits to engage with thousands of people at the 2018 Festival for free,” said Stephen King, Festival Executive Director and Immediate Past Chair of the International Festivals and Events Association World Board of Directors. “These organizations are an integral part of our community and the Festival is pleased to offer this opportunity as part of our mission to impact lives through the arts, as well as our vision to strengthen a vibrant and creative community.”

There is no fee required to participate in the program, thanks to the support of Prairie Meadows. In exchange for free promotional space, each selected organization offers an engaging and interactive arts-related activity for guests to enjoy in the Creative Zone. As many as 22 local organizations may be featured during the program June 22-24, 2018.

Interested non-profits should look for the application and more information such as eligibility and participation requirements at http://desmoinesartsfestival.org/experience/community-outreach-program/. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 20. Questions can be directed to Emma Gerdis at 515-286-4859 or at egerdis@desmoinesartsfestival.org