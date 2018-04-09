Just Released

TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PROJECT APRIL 13 IN CLIVE

Metro Law Enforcement Officers will increase their presence in the area of Clive and Urbandale on April 13 for an event organized by the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force, (CITSTF), and Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, (GTSB).

Law Enforcement Officers from many central Iowa jurisdictions will be enforcing all traffic laws while paying close attention to violations of state law which prohibits the use of electronic communication devices while driving. Officers in plain clothes and unmarked cars will be utilized to locate violators.

Each day in the United States, approximately 9 people are killed and more than 1,000 injured in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver. Following traffic laws reduces the number and severity of motor vehicle accidents. These projects are intended to raise awareness of safe driving habits in order to save lives.

We remind Iowans to buckle up and drive safely!