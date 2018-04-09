Just Released

FOUR STORE OPENINGS IN APRIL AND MAY

Outlets of Des Moines, an open-air lifestyle destination in Altoona, Iowa, and the region’s first outlet center is pleased to announce the openings of four national retailers. American Eagle and Christopher & Banks will open in April, Michael Kors Outlet and Lucky Brand to follow in May.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Kors, American Eagle, Christopher & Banks, and Lucky Brand to the Outlets of Des Moines, said TJ Just, general manager. “These new stores will offer our shoppers a range of unique merchandise featuring the latest styles and fashion trends. We are proud to provide Iowans and tourists a wide variety of shopping opportunities all in one center.”

Outlets of Des Moines will host a job fair to begin the process of filling full and part-time positions for the four new stores as well as current retailers. The job fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 13 on-site at the center in space 580.

Just added, “along with the opportunity to bring central Iowa residents additional stores and shopping experiences, we are also pleased to be able to provide job opportunities and economic growth to our region.”

Eager shoppers should visit www.OutletsofDesMoines.com for store opening updates.

About Outlets of Des Moines

Real Brands. Unreal Savings. Save up to 70 percent off on America’s most desired brands at Outlets of Des Moines, an open-air lifestyle destination developed by New England Development. Discover such popular stores as Converse, Express Factory Store, francesca’s, LOFT Outlet, Nike Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, and Vera Bradley.

Located at 801 Bass Pro Drive, NW in Altoona, Iowa, from I-80 west take exit 141 and from I-80 east take exit 142. It is also served by public transportation. DART’s Route 17 service to Altoona has been extended to Outlets of Des Moines. Visit www.RideDart.com for schedule details.