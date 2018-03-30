Pleasant Hill Police Captain Graduates from the FBI National Academy

Pleasant Hill, Iowa — The Pleasant Hill Police Department is pleased to announce Captain Amy Kramer graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.

“It is an honor for Pleasant Hill to continue to showcase a strong female leader who makes a difference in our community,” said Mayor Sara. “Not only does Captain Kramer reflect our cultural values of honor, integrity, and service, but she is also a leader in public safety nationally.”

After a highly competitive selection process, less than one percent of active law enforcement officers are selected to attend. Training for the program is provided by the FBI Academy instructional staff, special agents, and other staff members holding advanced degrees, many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields of expertise.

“Captain Kramer is the first member of the Pleasant Hill Police Department to graduate from the FBI National Academy,” said Pleasant Hill Police Chief Al Pizzano. “We are fortunate to have her dedication, work ethic, and skills on our team.”

She was a member of the 271st class of the National Academy which consisted of men and women from 48 states. Included in the class were members of law enforcement agencies from the District of Columbia, 18 international countries, five military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.