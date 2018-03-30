Just Released

2018 Iowa Curling Cup

What: The 2018 Curling Cup will be held March 31 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Buccaneers Arena. Sixteen teams will vie for the coveted Iowa Curling Cup Trophy.

Following the program, all attendees and participants are invited to the Ridgemont Bar in the Sherwood Forest Shopping Center next door for the awards ceremony and complimentary BBQ provided by Famous Dave’s BBQ. Beverages will be available for purchase.

When: Saturday, March 31,. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Buccaneer Arena, 7201 Hickman Road, Urbandale

Why: The Iowa Curling Cup is being held to have some winter fun, create a sporting event tradition in Des Moines, and to raise money for the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity. It also will help benefit the Des Moines Curling Club in its efforts to increase membership and spread the knowledge of the sport of Curling.

Who: Sixteen teams, four players per team, have been invited to play in the 2018 Iowa Curling Cup. They will pay an entry fee of $500. There will be an awards presentation at The Ridgemont bar on Hickman Road at the conclusion of the tournament.

National Anthem and Invocation: Savannah Trotter, a student at Waukee High School, will sing the national anthem before the tournament begins at 7:45 p.m. Post 1846 of the Scottish-American Military Society will be presenting the colors along with bagpipes. Dave Diers will provide the invocation before play begins.

Des Moines Curling Club: Mike Sible and the Des Moines Curling Club will be on site to help teach participants the skills associated with curling. A $500 financial donation will be made to the club from the tournament entry fees.

Sponsors: Logan Contractors Supply, Des Moines Buccaneers, Des Moines Curling Club, The Ridgemont and Famous Dave’s.

All remaining revenue will go to Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity.