Waukee Area Arts Council Presents The 2018 Waukee Arts Festival Co-Presented by Stivers Ford Lincoln

Waukee, Iowa — The Waukee Area Arts Council is pleased to present the Waukee Arts Festival on Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14t in Centennial Park. The event will consist of approximately 90 regional artists, unique food and beverage trucks, a student art exhibit (with prizes and scholarships awarded), a beer garden, children’s entertainment and live music throughout the day.

The Waukee Arts Festival had approximately 4,000 attendees last year. More than 75 local artists exhibiting, four unique food vendors, a Student Exhibition Tent and 10 singer/songwriters performing all afternoon. The night ended with a concert featuring the The Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. This year we are anticipating more than 90 artists. With the overwhelming growth of our festival we have made this a two-day event beginning Friday night with a concert and art exhibit opening on Saturday morning. The concert Friday night will begin at 7 p.m. featuring the Nadas. The Nadas are a rock/folk band based out of Des Moines. Saturday’s Art Festival will begin at 10 a.m. and run all afternoon until 5 p.m. Local singer/songwriters will be performing throughout the park all day. The festival will be full of things to do with a student tent, children’s activities, food trucks and a beer vendor.

“Last year’s festival brought artists and vendors from all over the Midwest. We are excited to bring the arts to Waukee as the festival continues to grow and bring our community together with great art, food and music,” said Jenn Hoffmann, vice president of the Waukee Area Arts Council.

The Waukee Area Arts Council promotes local artists and provides a venue to display their work and interact with the public. All artists will be screened before their application is accepted. We are looking for high-quality, handmade works of art in a variety of mediums. As such, we are not accepting applications from people selling commercially made products.

For applications and more information visit www.waukeeartsfestival.com or contact the Waukee Area Arts Council by calling 515-402-7870, emailing WaukeeArts@gmail.com, or email the event chair, Cody Kilgore at blackcapphotography@gmail.com.

