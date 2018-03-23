Friday, March 23, 2018

TWO NEW SHOWS ON SALE TODAY: Lyle Lovett on Aug 31 and Brit Floyd on July 22 at Hoyt Sherman Place

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m.

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.

Brit Floyd — Eclipse World Tour 2018

July 22, 7 p.m.

Brit Floyd, the world’s greatest Pink Floyd tribute show returns to the stage in 2018 for a very special 45th anniversary retrospective of Pink Floyd’s iconic 1973 album, “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

Tickets go on sale at noon.

