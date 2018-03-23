Just Released

Peter De Kock Selected as Clive’s Assistant City Manager

Mayor Scott Cirksena, the Clive City Council and City Manager Matt McQuillen are pleased to announce Peter De Kock has accepted an offer to serve as the next assistant city manager for the City of Clive. De Kock was selected from a field of more than 90 candidates following a five month recruitment effort and interview process. De Kock’s appointment will officially begin on April 2, 2018 filling the role vacated by the promotion of Matt McQuillen to city manager earlier this year.

De Kock recently served as the executive director for the Des Moines Social Club, a post he had held since November 2015. Prior to that he served the Interfaith Youth Core in Chicago, IL from 2012-2015 as the vice president of operations and communications, and as the district director for Iowa Congressman Bruce Braley from 2007-2012.

To prepare for his career in non-profit and government leadership, De Kock received his Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies from Grinnell College, and a Master of Theological Studies focused on political and social ethics from Harvard University. In addition, De Kock has been involved in both professional and local organizations and was a graduate of the 2016-2017 Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute.

City Manager Matt McQuillen stated “in selecting Peter De Kock as our next assistant city manager we will be able to take our community relations and engagement to the next level. Clive has a great story to tell and Peter will serve as our key storyteller, while also finding ways to connect our residents and businesses with the critical services the City of Clive provides every day.”