ISU Theatre produces landmark musical “Oklahoma!”

AMES, Iowa — ISU Theatre will open Rodgers & Hammerstein’s beloved landmark musical, “Oklahoma!”, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 5. The production will run for one weekend only in Fisher Theater.“Prior to the inception of ‘Oklahoma’, Broadway featured vaudeville sketches, light operettas, non-plot musical revues, and musical song and dance shows where entertainment was the primary goal. ’Oklahoma!’ is one of the first musicals to integrate music, scripted scenes, and dancing into the telling of a unified and compelling story. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s new style of musical, called the book musical, changed the norm. Today the legacy of ‘Oklahoma!’ can be seen in productions from ‘Guys and Dolls’ to ‘Waitress,’ from ‘My Fair Lady’ to ‘Mamma Mia,’ from ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to ‘Rent,’ and from ‘Hello Dolly’ to ‘Hamilton,’ ” observes Director Brad Dell.Dell adds, “In addition to its significant historical contribution, ISU Theatre’s production of ‘Oklahoma!’ is intended to inspire and challenge us, asking us to consider how, in today’s polarized society, we can come together as friends for the greater good.”The cast is composed primarily of Iowa State students and costumes for this production are designed by ISU student Erin Connor.“Oklahoma!” opens on Thursday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. with additional performances held on April 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee scheduled for Sunday, April 8. Performances are in Fisher Theater in Ames.Ticket are $25 for adults/seniors and $16 for students and can be purchased through any TicketMaster or online, at the Iowa State Center Ticket Office in the ground floor of Stephens Auditorium in Ames noon-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, or at the door before performances.