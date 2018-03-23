Just Released

Central’s Chancel Choir to sing Théodore Dubois’ The Seven Last Words of Christ

This year’s Good Friday service at Central Presbyterian Church will include the well-known oratorio of French composer Théodore Dubois’ “The Seven Last Words of Christ,” at 7 p.m., Friday, March 30, 2018.

Central’s Chancel Choir under the direction of Richard Dewein, will sing the full-choir selections accompanied by organist Lois Harms on the sanctuary’s Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ. Soloists to be highlighted will include: Susan Voss, soprano, Miguel Vargas, tenor and John Ware, baritone.

The Good Friday service will include the extinguishing of candles as each choral piece is sung. Make plans to attend this year’s service, which begins at 7 p.m., for a very unique and moving experience.