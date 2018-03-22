Just Released

Des Moines Art Center exhibition highlights work of Yayoi Kusama

DES MOINES, IOWA (March 2018) — On Friday, March 30, the Des Moines Art Center will open

“Yayoi Kusama,” which will be on view through July 22, 2018, in Blank One Gallery.

For more than 60 years, Yayoi Kusama’s art has captured international attention with its obsessively repeated patterns, bright colors, and ability to transform everyday objects like furniture or pumpkins into charmingly surreal sculpture.

This focused exhibition will celebrate the Art Center’s four works that comprise Kusama’s “Compulsion Furniture,” as well as highlight “Pumpkin (L),” 2014, the most recent addition to the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park in downtown Des Moines.

Related Program

FILM: “Kusama – Infinity” +

Exhibition Remarks with Curator Laura Burkhalter

Sunday, April 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

*Reservations required

Screenings at

The Fleur Cinema and Café

4545 Fleur Drive

Des Moines, IA 50321

This program is presented in conjunction with The Fleur Cinema and Café.

*FREE reservations/RSVPs can be made by visiting desmoinesartcenter.org and clicking on

EVENT RESERVATIONS.





Des Moines Art Center



Recognized by international art critics as a world-class museum in the heart of the Midwest, the

Des Moines Art Center, an AAM-accredited institution, has amassed an important collection with a major emphasis on contemporary art. The collection’s overriding principle is a representation of artists from the 19th century to the present, each through a seminal work. This accounts for an impressive collection that ranges from Edward Hopper’s “Automat” to Jasper Johns’ “Tennyson,” Henri Matisse’s “Woman in White,” Georgia O’Keeffe’s “From the Lake No. 1,” Francis Bacon’s “Study after Velásquez’s Portrait of Pope Innocent X,” Bill Viola’s “Ascension,” and Cecily Brown’s “Half-Bind.”

The Art Center’s physical complex marries with the collection for a totally integrated experience. The collection is housed in three major buildings, each designed by a world-renowned architect—Eliel

Saarinen, I. M. Pei, and Richard Meier. With the exception of special events, admission to the museum is free.

In September 2009, the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park opened in Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park. Philanthropists John and Mary Pappajohn provided funding for and donated 29 sculptures by internationally acclaimed contemporary artists to the Des Moines Art Center. The collection of sculptures by such artists as Louise Bourgeois, Deborah Butterfield, Willem de Kooning, Mark di Suvero, Olafur Eliasson, Keith Haring, Ellsworth Kelly, Yayoi Kusama, Jaume Plensa, Richard Serra, and Joel Shapiro is the most significant donation of artwork to the Art Center in a single gift in the museum’s history. The Pappajohn Sculpture Park is a collaboration of the Pappajohns, the City of Des Moines, the Des Moines Art Center, and numerous corporate and private donors.