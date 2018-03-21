Just Released

Des Moines Celebrates 15 Years of the State’s Largest Stair Climb

DES MOINES, Iowa (March 21, 2018) — On April 8, thousands of Iowans from across the state will gather for the 15thanniversary of the Fight For Air Climb in Downtown Des Moines, the American Lung Association in Iowa announced today.

The Fight For Air Climb brings together individuals, families, corporate teams, first responders and many others to fight lung disease by climbing one, two, three or four buildings in downtown Des Moines. The event includes a climb up the EMC Insurance Companies building (15 floors, 371 steps), the Financial Center (22 floors, 464 steps), Hub Tower (16 floors, 324 steps) and the Ruan Center (32 floors, 637 steps). Those who climb all four buildings will complete 85 floors, 1,796 steps.

“We have been working for more than a decade to get the Fight For Air Climb to the massive, impactful stair climb that it is today. Thanks to the wonderful Iowa community, this event helps save lives locally by raising awareness about the risk factors of lung disease, helping people manage their illness through educational trainings and by funding research to find a cure for lung cancer,” said Micki Sandquist, the executive director of the Lung Association. “On April 8, climbers can expect the most impactful event yet, with inspiring climbers, fearless first responders and a unique atmosphere, all for a fantastic cause.”

In Iowa, there are more than 200,000 people who suffer from lung disease, including nearly 1,000 who battle lung cancer. Almost 90 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to education, research and advocacy. Over the past 14 years, 12,000 people have participated in the event, which has raised more than $2.5 million.

The Fight For Air Climb presented by Hubbell Realty Company will take place on April 8, 2018 in downtown Des Moines.Registration for the 15th Annual Fight For Air Climb is currently open onlineor by calling 515-309-9507.

About the American Lung Association in Iowa

The American Lung Association in Iowa is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Guide Seal, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.