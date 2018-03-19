Just Released

Annual Eat.Drink.Architecture Event Announced

DES MOINES, IOWA (March 19, 2018) — The Iowa Architectural Foundation is pleased to announce our upcoming seventh annual Eat.Drink.Architecture fundraising event. This progressive food, drink, and architectural tour of downtown Des Moines will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

The journey begins at the Iowa Taproom at noon, and will continue toTruman’s, a brand new Kansas City-style pizza tavern featuring KC sports memorabilia. The tour then goes to the Royal Mile and returns to the Iowa Taproom. Each stop will feature appetizers, beer samples, and conversation with the tour volunteers. Along the route, participants can socialize and take part in a guided architectural walking tour of downtown Des Moines.

This year’s event will provide four separate starting times. Departure times will be at Noon, 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm or 1:30 pm. Please select your tour time below when you register.

Eat.Drink.Architecture is sponsored by the Iowa Architectural Foundation and Full Court Press. All proceeds benefit the Iowa Architectural Foundation and its educational outreach programs.

Event Details:

Eat.Drink.Architecture: An Iowa Architectural Foundation Fundraiser

Saturday, April 14, 2018

First tour begins at noon (check-in starts at 11:30) rain or shine.

Each tour will last 2 ½ to 3 hours.

Route Begins at the Iowa Taproom (215 E. Third St., Des Moines)

Tickets are $40 each and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are limited, so order quickly.

Tour Locations and Route

Iowa Taproom (215 East 3rd Street)

Truman’s KC Pizza Tavern (400 SE 6th Street)

The Royal Mile (10 SW 4th Street)

Tickets are available online through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eatdrinkarchitecture-des-moines-tickets-44189090760?aff=eac2.

The Iowa Architectural Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 1989 to promote the awareness and appreciation of architecture and design. The nonprofit pursues its mission through youth education programs, community design charrettes, architectural walking tours, an annual lecture series, and more. Visit www.iowaarchfoundation.org for more information.