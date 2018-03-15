Just Released

2018 Celebrate North Polk Fundraising Event

Registration is now open for Celebrate North Polk. This is a fun evening that raises money to help enhance our school’s educational opportunities and extracurricular activities. The North Polk Fundraising Organizations – Fine Arts Boosters, Athletic Boosters, North Polk Schools Foundation – have joined forces since 2009 to host this wonderful event which has raised just under $350,000 for North Polk Schools!

Join us on Saturday, April 7 at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny for a night of entertainment, dinner, games and auctions.

There is a new registration system this year, including online bidding. If you are unable to attend, you can still bid on items starting April 1. You don’t need to be present at Celebrate North Polk to win. Please note the instructions for registering for a table.

Visit our website, www.celebratenorthpolk.org, for more information, auction details and registration. ♦