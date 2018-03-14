Thursday, March 15, 2018

Pixies perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Tuesday, July 3, 2018

3/14/2018

For more than 30 years, beloved alternative rock band Pixies have been entertaining audiences all over the world. See them live on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place.

Black Francis – vocals, guitar
Joey Santiago – guitar 
David Lovering – drums 
Paz Lenchantin – bass, vocals

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com.  

