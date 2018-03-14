Just Released

Pixies perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Tuesday, July 3, 2018

For more than 30 years, beloved alternative rock band Pixies have been entertaining audiences all over the world. See them live on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place.

Black Francis – vocals, guitar

Joey Santiago – guitar

David Lovering – drums

Paz Lenchantin – bass, vocals

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com.