Pixies perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Pixies perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Tuesday, July 3, 20183/14/2018
For more than 30 years, beloved alternative rock band Pixies have been entertaining audiences all over the world. See them live on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place.
Black Francis – vocals, guitar
Joey Santiago – guitar
David Lovering – drums
Paz Lenchantin – bass, vocals
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com.