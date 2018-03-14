Just Released

Former Cyclone and Hawkeye athletes come to Clive Library

Two legendary Cyclone and Hawkeye athletes visit the library as authors!

Visiting the library at 6:30 p.m. on April 3 is Hawkeye football great and former quarterback Chuck Long. Chuck will be sharing stories from his book “Destined for Greatness” and copies of the book will be available for purchase and autograph signature.

April 12 former Cyclone basketball star Paul Shirley will be discussing his book, “Stories I Tell on Dates,” which will also available for purchase and autograph signature.

Both events will take place at the Clive Public Library at 1900 N.W. 114th St. in Clive and are free and open to the public. Preregistration is not necessary. Wear team colors for some great interaction and homegrown success stories.

For more information call the library at 515-453-2221.