Just Released

“Doctor Who Shada” viewing at Clive Library

Calling all Doctor Who fans! Clive Public Library is thrilled to be hosting — on Saturday, April 7 — Doctor Who Fest with David Busch, a contributing animator to the new film “Doctor Who Shada.” David will be sharing his behind the scenes experience with “Doctor Who,” “Black Panther,” “Clueless,” and many other films and projects in his fascinating history.

David’s presentation begins at 1 p.m. at the Clive Public Library, 1900 N.W. 114th St. The library will then show the United States premiere of the BBC production “Doctor Who Shada.” Come early at 12:30 p.m. if you’d like to learn to knit to make your own Doctor Who scarf, and will have plenty of other surprises in store.

For more information call the library at 515-453-2221.