Just Released

Des Moines Arts Festival® Welcomes New Production and Program Manager

DES MOINES, IA March 6, 2018 — Des Moines Arts Festival® is proud to announce and welcome Daphne Dickens as the organization’s Production and Program Manager. Dickens will be responsible for contract negotiations, vending operations, entertainment bookings, as well as logistics and management.

Dickens joins the DMAF team after five years with the American Diabetes Association, where she managed multiple fundraising events (including the Father of the Year Awards, Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes, and Central Iowa Tour de Cure) and secondarily worked with corporate wellness programs in a tristate area in her role as Director of Development. Before that, she worked for four years in radio promotion for iHeart Media (including media support for DMAF). She is an Iowa native and Central College graduate.

“The Des Moines Arts Festival is such an impactful event for our community as well as the artists,” said Dickens. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to work alongside a team such as this who makes it all happen.”

Stephen King, CFEE, Des Moines Arts Festival Executive Director and Immediate Past Chair of the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) World Board of Directors, said, “I am thrilled Daphne is joining our team. Her background and professional prowess make her the right person at the right time as we launch our newly adopted strategic plan. I’m looking forward to working with her.”