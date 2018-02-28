Bank Iowa scholarship for DSM area high schoolers

Just Released
Bank Iowa scholarship for DSM area high schoolers2/28/2018
West Des Moines, Iowa (February 28, 2018) — Bank Iowa says its scholarship committee is accepting applications for the bank’s annual Spirit of Chandy Scholarship Program now through March 5, 2018 (submissions must be postmarked by this date). The program will award $500 to one high school boy and one high school girl in each of the bank’s seven regions for a total of 21 awards. In 2017, Collin James Day from Valley High School and Naomi Hill from Ankeny High School were selected as recipients.
The Spirit of Chandy Scholarship Program honors the memory of Chandy Barr Clanton, former vice chair of bank. “Chandy exemplified community,” said Bank Iowa President and CEO Jim Plagge. “She understood that growth and betterment of a community often starts at the individual level. Chandy also knew that supporting the goals and ambitions of others has a cumulative impact on the entire community. We’re honored to have worked alongside her and to have received the inspiration from her to put the dreams of more young Iowans into reach.”
According to the bank, scholarship recipients will be selected on the basis of academics, character, leadership, honors/awards and participation in school and community activities. Preference will be given to students who participate in the activities Barr loved: swimming in particular, as well as biking, running and flying.
Students are asked to complete an essay describing their personal strengths, educational and career goals, as well as submitting at least one letter of recommendation from a non-relative.
Applicants must be high school seniors who plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited four year college or university, or a two-year junior or community college in the fall following graduation.
To download a scholarship application, visit https://www.bankiowa.bank/des-moines/community/bank-iowa-spirit-of-chandy-scholarship.
About Bank Iowa
With more than $1.3 billion in assets, Bank Iowa ranks as one of the leading independent ag banks and the second-largest family owned bank in the state. Farmers, families and businesses access Bank Iowa’s products and services through 25 locations in 22 communities, as well as online and on mobile devices. To learn more, visit bankiowa.bank. Member FDIC.
