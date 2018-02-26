Des Moines to Host NAIA National Championship

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines will play host to the National Associationof Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Wrestling National Championship thisweekend. The Championship will focus on keeping the five core values of theorganization at the heart of the athlete experience: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership. This event is expected to generate more than $1.6 million in economic impact for Greater Des Moines.WHAT: The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) WrestlingNational Championship allows top wrestlers from all over the country to compete for the title. Catch Des Moines is the host of the event, partnered with Grand View University as host institution. NAIA, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics.PRICE: Adult All Sessions: $45; Student All Sessions: $30; Adult SingleSession: $16; Student Single Session: $12; Ages 3 and under are free. For tickets and more details regarding the event, visitWHERE: Richard O. Jacobson Exhibition Center at the Iowa State FairgroundsWHEN: March 2-3, 2018. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.WHO: 240 wrestlers and more than 3,000 spectators from across the country.