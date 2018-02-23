Des Moines Arts Festival® Announces the 180 Artists Selected for the 2018 Festival at REVEAL Event

DES MOINES, IA — The Des Moines Arts Festival® released the list of the 180 professional visual artists representing 37 states plus the countries of Argentina and Canada who will be invited to participate in the 21st annual juried art fair June 22-24, 2018, in downtown’s Western Gateway Park.

The announcement comes from a special event called REVEAL, sponsored by Foster Group Inc., which took place last night in The Atrium of Athene in West Des Moines. Artists were chosen earlier this month through a rigorous five-person jury process led by jurors Chris Dahlquist, Jeremiah Elbel, Amanda Reynal, Chris Vance and Susan Watts.

Over the course of three days, the jury reviewed more than 6,000 images in a variety of mediums submitted by a pool of nearly 1,200 applicants from all over the world. The jury used a 1-7 scoring system for the first round, followed by rounds of voting, eventually narrowing down and composing the final show for 2018.

“We pride ourselves on creating every opportunity for every artist that applies to our show. Our jury is thorough, fair, balanced and transparent. Our process is why our festival is considered one of the best in the country,” said Stephen King, Des Moines Arts Festival Executive Director and Immediate Past Chair of the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) World Board of Directors.

In addition to the professional visual artists, the jury compiled the list of Iowan artists to exhibit as part of the Emerging Iowa Artist program. Since 2003, the Emerging Iowa Artist program offers a unique opportunity for visual artists who are Iowa residents and currently enrolled in an institution of higher education to showcase their talents at one of the nation’s most decorated arts festivals.