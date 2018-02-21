Just Released

Nitefall on the River Announces Initial Artists for the 2018 Summer Series

DES MOINES, Iowa (February 20, 2018) – Nitefall on the River, presented by Veridian Credit Union, announces the first round of acts set to perform at the 2018 annual summer concert series. Tickets for all shows (unless noted below) go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10am at http://nitefalldsm.com. More acts slated for the 2018 season will be announced soon. Nitefall on the River shows are held at both the Simon Estes Amphitheater at 75 E. Locust Street and Brenton Skating Plaza at 520 Robert D. Ray Drive.

Turnpike Troubadours

Friday, April 20

Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m.

$25

Simon Estes Amphitheater

Flatbush Zombies w/ Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution

Sunday, May 6

Doors 6 p.m., Show 7 p.m.

$25 advance / $30 day of

Brenton Skating Plaza

Euforquestra w/ Heatbox, Aaron Kamm & The One Drops

Saturday, June 2

Doors 6 p.m., Show 7 p.m.

$15 advance, $20 day of

Simon Estes Amphitheater

The Prince Experience

Friday, June 15

Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m.

$20 advance, $25 day of

Simon Estes Amphitheater

The Nadas

Saturday, June 16

Doors 6 p.m., Show 7:30 p.m.

$20 advance, $25 day of

Simon Estes Amphitheater

The Lacs w/ Crucifix, Hard Target, Nate Kenyon

Saturday, June 16

Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m.

$20 advance, $25 day of (on sale now)

Brenton Skating Plaza

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels & The Pork Tornadoes w/ Pianopalooza

Friday, July 27

Doors 6 p.m., Show 7 p.m.

$20 advance, $25 day of

Simon Estes Amphitheater



Tickets

Advance tickets go on sale on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. at http://nitefalldsm.com. Tickets will also be on sale at Wooly’s (504 E. Locust St.) with no service fees, cash only, Monday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

About Nitefall on the River

Nitefall on the River presented by Veridian Credit Union is an annual summer music series at the picturesque venues, Simon Estes Amphitheater and Brenton Skating Plaza, in downtown Des Moines. Since 1996, Nitefall on the River has attracted a wide range of Central Iowans to enjoy an evening of great live music, beautiful weather, and a welcoming ambiance.

http://nitefalldsm.com

http://facebook.com/nitefalldsm

http://twitter.com/nitefalldsm

http://intsagram.com/nitefalldsm

About Veridian Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of consumer financial services and employs more than 700 Iowans throughout 28 branches, including eight locations in the Des Moines metro area. For more information, visit http://www.veridiancu.org/ or call (800) 235-3228.