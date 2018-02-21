Nitefall on the River Announces Initial Artists for the 2018 Summer Series

Nitefall on the River Announces Initial Artists for the 2018 Summer Series2/21/2018
DES MOINES, Iowa (February 20, 2018) – Nitefall on the River, presented by Veridian Credit Union, announces the first round of acts set to perform at the 2018 annual summer concert series. Tickets for all shows (unless noted below) go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10am at http://nitefalldsm.com. More acts slated for the 2018 season will be announced soon. Nitefall on the River shows are held at both the Simon Estes Amphitheater at 75 E. Locust Street and Brenton Skating Plaza at 520 Robert D. Ray Drive.
Turnpike Troubadours
Friday, April 20
Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m.
$25
Simon Estes Amphitheater
Flatbush Zombies w/ Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution
Sunday, May 6
Doors 6 p.m., Show 7 p.m.
$25 advance / $30 day of
Brenton Skating Plaza
Euforquestra w/ Heatbox, Aaron Kamm & The One Drops
Saturday, June 2
Doors 6 p.m., Show 7 p.m.
$15 advance, $20 day of
Simon Estes Amphitheater
The Prince Experience
Friday, June 15
Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m.
$20 advance, $25 day of
Simon Estes Amphitheater
The Nadas
Saturday, June 16
Doors 6 p.m., Show 7:30 p.m.
$20 advance, $25 day of
Simon Estes Amphitheater
The Lacs w/ Crucifix, Hard Target, Nate Kenyon
Saturday, June 16
Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m.
$20 advance, $25 day of (on sale now)
Brenton Skating Plaza
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels & The Pork Tornadoes w/ Pianopalooza
Friday, July 27
Doors 6 p.m., Show 7 p.m.
$20 advance, $25 day of
Simon Estes Amphitheater
Tickets
Advance tickets go on sale on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. at http://nitefalldsm.com. Tickets will also be on sale at Wooly’s (504 E. Locust St.) with no service fees, cash only, Monday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
About Nitefall on the River
Nitefall on the River presented by Veridian Credit Union is an annual summer music series at the picturesque venues, Simon Estes Amphitheater and Brenton Skating Plaza, in downtown Des Moines. Since 1996, Nitefall on the River has attracted a wide range of Central Iowans to enjoy an evening of great live music, beautiful weather, and a welcoming ambiance.
About Veridian Credit Union
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of consumer financial services and employs more than 700 Iowans throughout 28 branches, including eight locations in the Des Moines metro area. For more information, visit http://www.veridiancu.org/ or call (800) 235-3228.