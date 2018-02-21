Marsalis in Des Moines March 2

(Des Moines, IA) — Legendary jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis and the New Orleans’ Uptown Jazz Orchestra will perform in Des Moines at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 2 at the historic Hoyt Sherman Theater.

The Uptown Jazz Orchestra (UJO) is led by Delfeayo Marsalis, one of the top trombonists, composers and producers in jazz today. Marsalis, along with his father Ellis and brothers Branford, Wynton and Jason, is a recipient of the nation’s highest jazz honor: the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award.

Under the direction of Marsalis, and anchored by Dirty Dozen Brass Band founder Roger Lewis on bari sax, UJO sings and swings with confidence and soul. Performing blues and standards that combine riff-playing, spontaneous arrangements and the New Orleans second line groove, the Uptown Jazz Orchestra keeps the old school jazz traditions alive.

Marsalis originally formed the UJO to bring traditional riff and blues sounds to inspire school students through arts education in New Orleans. In addition, he has composed more than 80 songs that help introduce kids to jazz through musical theatre and has reached more than 5,000 students nationally with his Swinging with the Cool School soft introduction to jazz workshops.

This concert is sponsored by Principal Financial Group and presented by Civic Music Association.