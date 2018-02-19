GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING SINGER-SONGWRITER PATTY GRIFFIN COMES TO THE TEMPLE THEATER

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Performing Arts is pleased to announce that singer-songwriter and musician Patty Griffin, will take the Temple Theater stage on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to Patty Griffin will go on sale Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at 9 a.m. and can be purchased at DMPA.org the Civic Center Ticket Office, and by phone at 515-246-2300.

Patty Griffin is a Grammy Award-winning artist who has achieved great acclaim for her songwriting as well as her powerful voice. Her first two albums, “Living With Ghosts” and “Flaming Red,” are considered seminal albums in the singer-songwriter genre, while “Children Running Though” won Best Album and led to her being named Best Artist at the 2007 Americana Music Awards. She won the Grammy for “Downtown Church,” her 2010 gospel album. Her songs have been covered by a myriad of artists including Emmylou Harris, Dixie Chicks, Joan Baez, and Bette Midler.

Very much in the traditions of American transcendental writer Ralph Waldo Emerson, and mystical poets like Rumi and Rainer Maria Rilke, Patty Griffin grounds her themes of love and mystery in the experience and rhythms of the everyday, the stuff of life. “Servant Of Love” takes on big ideas, but does so in the vernacular of folk tales, blues cants and jazz gestures. Griffin’s characteristic expressive vocals – equal measures passion and poignancy – and her potent songwriting blur the lines between the personal, the spiritual and the political. These songs move and persuade while they dive deep.

For additional information about PATTY GRIFFIN, please visit DMPA.org