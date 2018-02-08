Thursday, February 8, 2018

THE OAK RIDGE BOYS TO PERFORM AT THE CIVIC CENTER IN MAY

2/8/2018

DES MOINES, IA ― Des Moines Performing Arts is pleased to present Country Music and Gospel Hall of Fame members, the Oak Ridge Boys, on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Des Moines Civic Center. Tickets to The Oak Ridge Boys: Shine the Light Tour 2018 will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at DMPA.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, and by phone at 515-246-2300.

The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most enduring sounds in the music industry. Their four-part harmony and upbeat songs have spawned dozens of country hits and a Number One pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other accolades.

The legendary group will release their latest album, “17th Street Revival,” on March 16, 2018,. The new album fuses the sounds of contemporary gospel music with the energy of early 1950’s rock and roll.

For additional information about The Oak Ridge Boys: Shine the Light Tour 2018, please visit DMPA.org

