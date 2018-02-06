Just Released

Trilix Expands with Birmingham Office

DES MOINES, Iowa — Trilix is expanding with a new office in Birmingham, Alabama. This expansion aligns with Trilix’s long-term strategy to provide its customers regional and national service. Its offices will be referred to by their location: Trilix Birmingham and Trilix Des Moines.

“We opened our office in Birmingham for two simple reasons,” said Trilix Chief Executive Officer Ron Maahs. “We saw a great opportunity to expand in a rapidly growing creative community and it allows us to better serve a client based there.”

Change has always been a central theme to Trilix’s story. As a fully integrated marketing agency, its goal has been to change the way clients achieve success by pushing the envelope when it comes to what people expect from a marketing campaign. In the process, Trilix itself has responded by adapting to the market and its clients’ needs. In 2017, increasing the Trilix staff by more than 20 percent led to expanding the downtown Des Moines office space by the same amount. This growth reflects Trilix’s rapid increase in clients, projects and opportunities. Positions were added in Trilix video, creative, account management and PR/communications departments, meaning Trilix’s video team grew from three to seven and its PR/communications department grew from five to eight. And it isn’t stopping here.

“We’re thrilled to expand to Birmingham — the timing is right,” said Trilix President Todd Senne. “As we’ve outgrown our offices in Des Moines, the time has come to expand our offices both in downtown Des Moines and outside of the market. With pre-existing client relationships in the area, industries we have expertise in and a very vibrant tech community, Birmingham is the perfect fit.”

New employees and a larger office space in downtown Des Moines will mean continued growth opportunities and work capabilities. With long-standing client relationships in the southern region, this new chapter for Trilix makes sense. Trilix Birmingham opened its doors in late 2017 along the downtown Birmingham strip and will allow Trilix to continue providing the best services to clients in the region.

“Trilix’s expansion to Birmingham is beneficial for the Des Moines market,” said Trilix Chief Marketing Officer Brett Adams. “We’ll be able to bring people in from other regions and backgrounds to grow our capabilities and serve an ever-changing market. Work will flow between both offices — it’s not a separate entity, but an extension of our Des Moines base. With a strong, diverse client roster of regional, national and international companies, the growth announced today is only the beginning.”

ABOUT TRILIX

Trilix is an integrated strategic marketing firm headquartered in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. It helps its clients tell their stories through video, public relations, social media, strategic branding, creative, interactive web design and media placement. For more information, visit www.trilixgroup.com, become a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/TrilixMarketing, follow us on Twitter at @Trilix or on Instagram at @TrilixMarketing.