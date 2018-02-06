Just Released

Local Cosmetologists Host St. Baldrick’s Foundation Head-Shaving Event to Raise Funds for Childhood Cancer Research

What: The Iowa Cosmetology Schools Association (ICSA), and Cosmetologists and Barbers of Iowa (CBI) will co-host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event to raise funds and awareness for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Sunday, Feb. 11, as part of their annual convention. With a goal of raising $10,000, local participants will go bald to support the Foundation’s mission to take childhood back from cancer. With so many of their employees affected by cancer, the ICSA and CBI wanted to find a cause that would be inspiring to their students, resulting in their support of St. Baldrick’s for its unique head-shaving fundraisers that support childhood cancer research. The event will include a silent auction including items donated by Marianna Industries and Pivot Point. For more information, check out the ICSA and CBI Shave for the Brave event page.

Why: One in five children diagnosed with cancer will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. Donations raised at events like this support the development of childhood cancer treatments that gives kids their best chance at growing up cancer free.

When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. – noon

Head-shaving will begin at 11:10 a.m.

Where: Prairie Meadows Event Center/CBI Annual Convention

1 Prairie Meadows Dr.

Altoona, IA

Who: St. Baldrick’s shaveesSM, volunteers, supporters and donors