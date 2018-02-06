Just Released

Hinterland lineup announcement

DES MOINES (February 6, 2018) — The fourth annual Hinterland Music Festival, on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3-4, 2018, returns to the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles, Iowa. It’s two days of music curated for people who love both music and the outdoors. The festival features a blend of music, camping, art, craft vendors, family engagement and more.

VIP tickets, SAINTS passes, GA tickets, camping passes and parking passes will go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m at http://hinterlandiowa.com.

Grammy Award-winning country music and roots rock singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson and South Carolina-based indie-rock band Band of Horses will headline the fourth annual Hinterland Music Festival. The 2018 installment of the festival also features Scottish synth-pop band CHVRCHES, Denver folk artist Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, classic Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke and up-and-coming country star Margo Price. R&B musician Anderson East, independent Melbourne busker turned singer-songwriter Tash Sultana, the energetic, piano-driven roots rock of J Roddy Walston and The Business, country singers Tyler Childers and Joshua Hedley will also perform. Completing the lineup are Iowa acts The Nadas, celebrating their 25th anniversary and R&B synth gaze group Ancient Posse.

Tickets

VIP tickets, Saints passes, GA tickets, camping passes and parking passes will go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at http://hinterlandiowa.com.

General Admission: $105 two-day pass

VIP: $259 includes *new perks this year!* complimentary VIP camping and parking in an exclusive area next to the festival grounds, VIP restrooms in the stage and camping areas, access to special viewing area, VIP bar, air-conditioned VIP lounge, 5 drink tickets, priority access to Saturday morning Bloody Mary bar, appetizers, festival t-shirt. 21+ only.

Saints Pass: $599 (limited to only 50 passes) includes all of the VIP perks plus free drinks during the festival, reserved parking spot, free access to prime location camping area exclusive to Saints Pass holders, access to elevated platform with unobstructed stage views and seating on the Saints Deck by the front of house, limited edition signed screen-printed poster, organic locally-sourced meals in the Saints Lounge, early entry to festival grounds, skip to the front of the line shuttle pass. 21+ only.

Note: VIP and Saints Passes are extremely limited. Both have sold-out in past years. Purchasing early on Friday, Feb. 16 is strongly encouraged.

Kids 12 and under will be admitted free to the festival with a paying adult.

Camping

There will be a variety of camping areas available this year. Tent camping will be $25 and up. A camping wristband can be purchased at http://hinterlandiowa.com starting Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. and provides access to the Campground on the festival grounds for both nights of Hinterland. The Campground will be first-come, first serve, tent only camping. There will be limited RV camping options available, as well. This year’s Campfire Stage will feature a performance by the talented, comedic country artist, Wheeler Walker Jr. on Saturday night. You must have a camping pass and festival wristband to gain access to this performance. Further details on camping available at http://hinterlandiowa.com.

Parking

Parking will be $15 and up. A parking pass can be purchased at http://hinterlandiowa.com starting Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m.

Shuttles

Shuttles from Southridge Mall in Des Moines to the festival grounds will be available for all festival attendees throughout the festival. Shuttles are $10 for a weekend unlimited ride pass and can be purchased in advance with your tickets.

Hinterland Music Festival

Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4

Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater, 3357 Saint Charles Rd., St. Charles, Iowa

Sturgill Simpson – http://www.sturgillsimpson.com

Band of Horses – http://www.bandofhorses.com

CHVRCHES – http://www.chvrch.es

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats – http://www.nathanielrateliff.com

Blackberry Smoke – http://www.blackberrysmoke.com

Margo Price – http://margoprice.net

Tash Sultana – http://www.tashsultana.com

Anderson East – http://andersoneast.com

J Roddy Walston and The Business – http://www.jroddywalstonandthebusiness.com

Tyler Childers – http://tylerchildersmusic.com

Joshua Hedley – http://joshuahedley.com

The Nadas – https://www.thenadas.com

Ancient Posse – http://ancientposse.com

Website – http://hinterlandiowa.com

Facebook – http://facebook.com/hinterlandiowa

Twitter – http://twitter.com/hinterlandiowa

Instagram – http://instagram.com/hinterlandiowa

Snapchat – hinterlandiowa

About Hinterland Music Festival

hinterland [hin-ter-land] The land behind a river. The rural area near a city. A backwater.

Hinterland Music Festival, Aug. 3-4, 2018, is two days of music curated for people who love both music and the outdoors. True to its name, Hinterland is held in St. Charles, a beautiful rural escape just outside Des Moines, Iowa. The annual festival features a blend of music, camping, art, craft vendors, family engagement and more. The inaugural Hinterland, held July 31 – Aug. 1, 2015, established a fresh and unique music festival getaway that thousands look forward to every summer. Hinterland is organized by First Fleet Concerts.