Just Released

Revisit THE FLOPPY SHOW in New Book by Jeff Stein

If you grew up in Iowa, chances are pretty good that you hurried home after school to watch “The Floppy Show.” Join in the fun with a celebration of the newest addition to Arcadia Publishing’s popular “Images of America” series at Artisan Gallery 218 on Monday, February 26 at 6:30 p.m., as local author Jeff Stein, shares his book chronicling the history of the iconic Iowa children’s show.

Back in 1957, WHO-TV asked staff performer Duane Ellett to come up with an idea to help teach children how to better care for their pets. Ellett created Floppy, a high-voiced beagle dog puppet that became his sidekick for the next 30 years. Together, the iconic duo made 200 personal appearances every year at community festivals and events.

“The Floppy Show” aired weekday afternoons in part of four decades, featuring a live studio audience of children telling Floppy riddles, beeping his nose for luck, and watching cartoons. On weekends, the duo appeared in a variety of programs over time, from the S.S. Popeye in earlier years to The Floppytown Gazette in the 1980s, featuring Floppy and other puppets Ellett created.

Thousands of Iowans outside of Des Moines discovered the duo from their performances at the Iowa State Fair. Even now, 30 years after their last television appearance, Duane and Floppy still hold a warm place in the hearts of baby boomers across America.

Jeff Stein is recognized as Iowa’s leading broadcast historian. He is the author of five books, including three on Iowa broadcasting. His work can be found at www.totallyiowa.com.

Beaverdale Books will have copies of the book available for sale and signing.