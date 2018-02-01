Just Released

2nd ANNUAL COFFEE & DONUT FESTIVAL

DES MOINES — Tickets go on sale today, February 1 at noon, for the 2nd annual Coffee & Donut Festival taking place on Saturday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Seven Flags.

Coffee lovers and donut aficionados can indulge in their passion with the wide variety of different coffees and donuts at the 40-50 vendors who will be there offering their latest and greatest. You also just might find some “coffee infused” or “donut inspired” creations like; donut burgers, donut sundaes, donut tacos, espresso brownies, or the like. There will be a panel-judged competition for “Best Coffee” and “Best Donut”. Attendees will also be able to cast their vote for the 2018 “People’s Choice Award” in each category.

The Coffee & Donut Festival is a family-friendly event and there will be donut-themed activities throughout the day starting with the Long John 5K run. Other activities include:

– Donut Queen Contest

– Donut Eating Contest

– Donuts of Glory

– Donut Bar

– Minute To Win It Games

– Jelly Donut Wrestling

– Donut coloring, face painting, donut toss

– Photo Op with Mr. Donut and a photo booth

And, in honor of the 2018 Olympics, the “DONUT GAMES”: shuffleboard, dodgeball, donut hole putt-putt golf, sumo wrestling, foosball, and a bags tournament!

Ticket information:

VIP – $30

Early Entry to the event at 8am

$10 Coffee & Donut Festival Merchandise Certificate (good for one limited edition event tee *while supplies last* or toward an assortment of festival merchandise)

Live Music, Entertainment, Contests, Games & Other Activities

1 Donut Bar Ticket: Create your own Donut Delicacy with our unlimited topping bar

1 Coffee Ticket redeemable at the Donut Bar

General Admission – $20

9am or later entry

$5 Coffee & Donut Festival Merchandise Certificate (good for a coffee mug *while supplies last* or toward assortment of festival merchandise)

Live Music, Entertainment, Contests, Games & Other Activities

1 Donut Bar Ticket: Create your own Donut Delicacy with our unlimited topping bar

1 Coffee Ticket redeemable at the Donut Bar

Kids Ages 6-12 – $5

Entrance to Festival

Kids 5 and Under are FREE

Tables of 10 – $400

Guaranteed Seating – Seating at the festival is limited and with a table you have a place to sit, eat, rest and watch as the coffee & donut fairies come alive.

10 Tickets gaining early entry into the event at 8 am

10 Donut Bar Tickets & 10 Coffee Bar tickets to distribute to your table guests

$100 in Coffee & Donut Festival Merchandise Certificates to be used for limited edition event tees ($10 each) or an assortment of festival merchandise

Live Music, Entertainment, Contests, Games & Other Activities

Best seating in the house for Jelly Donut Wresting, Donut Queen, Donut Eating Contest, Best Coffee & Donut Judging

Race Registration for The Long John Run coming soon!

The Coffee & Donut Festival can be found via:

Internet: https://www.coffeedonutfest.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coffeedonutfest

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coffeedonutfest

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coffeedonutfest/

Coffee & Donut Fest Des Moines is dedicated to supporting our local communities and is proud to have a portion of our proceeds support local charities.