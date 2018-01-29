Just Released

Des Moines Sweetheart Charity Date Auction Feb. 10

Find your valentine early this year at the 7th annual Des Moines Sweetheart Charity Date Auction. This year’s auction is Saturday, February 10, from 6-9 p.m. at Jasper Winery with all proceeds benefiting Young Variety- the Children’s Charity.

The evening’s main event is the date auction. Twenty of the most eligible guys and gals from around Des Moines will be on the auction block and each will have a special date planned for the highest bidder. Past dates include dinner and rock climbing, cooking class, dinner and ice skating and other adventures.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the door the evening of the event. Admission includes appetizers, dessert and the opportunity to bid. Wine and beer are available for purchase. New this year, the event will host a silent auction featuring several vacation packages. Hosts will also be auctioning off several date experiences (date not included) during the live auction portion of the evening.

Young Variety is party of Variety- the Children’s Charity and is comprised of young professionals in central Iowa who are committed to improving the lives of underprivileged, at-risk and special needs children throughout our state. For more information on how you can be a part of Young Variety please visit varietyiowa.com.