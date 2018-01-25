Just Released

IOWA EGG FARMERS CRACK CAMPAIGN GOAL, PROVIDE TRUCKLOAD OF EGGS TO FOOD BANKS

Des Moines — Iowa Egg Farmers, in partnership with Fareway Stores, Inc., recently conducted a buy two dozen, give one dozen promotion during the holiday season. The campaign aimed to give back to individuals that are food insecure in the communities Iowa egg farmers live and serve. Thanks to overwhelming customer support, Iowa’s Feeding America member food banks will receive a total donation containing 21,600 dozen eggs.

“We are proud of our partnership with Fareway Stores, and want to thank Rose Acres and Sparboe for assisting with today’s donation,” said Kevin Stiles, Iowa Egg Council Executive Director. “Eggs are an economical protein and essential food, and we hope this donation will help further the mission of Iowa’s Feeding America member food banks.”

According to the Iowa Egg Council, eggs are one of the few foods that naturally contain vitamin D, which is important for bone health and immune function1. Additionally, eggs provide an essential nutrient for fetal development, cell and eye health, and contain 13 essential vitamins and minerals2.

“Thanks to the Iowa Egg Farmers campaign, many that are food insecure in Iowa will benefit from today’s donation,” said Mike McCormick, Fareway Senior Vice President-Merchandising. “We appreciate our generous customers for going above and beyond to make the promotion a success.”

“Eggs are a great, nutritious source of protein, and a donation like this is a big thing for the Iowans we serve,” said Michelle Book, Food Bank of Iowa President and CEO. “We are so grateful for our partnership with the Iowa Egg Council and Fareway.”

Fareway Stores, Inc. is a Midwest grocery company currently operating 120 store locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Fareway holds family values in the highest regard, demonstrating integrity, fairness, and honesty in relationships with customers, employees, vendors, and suppliers. Visit Fareway.com for more information.