Gov. Kim Reynolds honors female artists in new display at State Capitol

DES MOINES — Three female Iowa artists whose works capture the beauty and balance of nature are featured in a new exhibition on display in Gov. Kim Reynolds ‘ formal office at the State Capitol.

The Iowa Women’s Art Exhibition includes pieces from Alexandra Ackerman of Iowa City, Stephanie Failmezger of Peosta and Molly Wood of Des Moines now through June 30 . The exhibition series, which rotates artworks from female artists semi-annually, was created in 2014 by then-Lt. Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Arts Council.

“Iowa’s landscape and environment have been a source of inspiration for artists long before we were even a state,” Reynolds said during a reception with the artists in her formal office on Tuesday . “These artists have captured the essence of Iowa’s natural beauty, and I’m proud to showcase them and their stories in this exhibition. I encourage Iowans to visit my formal office and enjoy seeing these wonderful works of art.”

“The works from these artists come in three different mediums and have their own individual identities,” said Veronica O’Hern of the Iowa Arts Council. “But they all share a common theme that connects us to our natural landscape and environment. We thank Governor Reynolds for recognizing their talent and partnering with us to showcase their works for the public to enjoy.”

More information about the artists and their works on display in the Iowa Women’s Art Exhibition follows:

Alexandra Ackerman of Iowa City

Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Ackerman grew up drawing, cutting and sewing things from a very young age. She learned to paint in the wet-on-wet watercolor style at 8 years old and maintains a childlike freedom in her current work. With “Above the Surface” (2016) and “Desert Landscape” (2016), she uses patterns and emotionally charged colors — playful blues, energetic oranges and hot pinks — to create internal landscapes and biomorphic abstractions that evoke leaves, seeds, eggs, sprouts, rain, wind and waves. She earned a degree in painting and printmaking at Massachusetts College of Art and has commissions for individual collectors and public places. She also has works in private and public collections including the Iowa City Public Library and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Her paintings and prints are available at Prairie Lights Bookstore in Iowa City.

Stephanie Failmezger of Peosta