REO Speedwagon Concert at Prairie Meadows Rescheduled

Acclaimed American Rock Band to Perform on October 13, 2018

January 23 – Altoona, IA. REO Speedwagon fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the band perform. Due to artist illness, the REO Speedwagon concert scheduled for February 23, 2018, at Prairie Meadows has been rescheduled for October 13, 2018. All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date, and fans unable to attend the new date can seek a refund at the point of purchase.The concert will celebrate the glory days of rock with performances of no. 1 hits like Can’t Fight This Feeling and Keep On Loving You. The show will open with special guest Steel Woods in The Meadows Events Center at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon formed in Champaign, Illinois in the late ‘60s and quickly cultivated a strong fan base. The group’s best-selling album, Hi Infidelity, contained four US Top 40 hits, sold over ten million copies, and received the Recording Industry Association of America’s coveted Diamond Award for sales exceeding 10 million. Over the course of their career, the band has sold more than 40 million records and has charted thirteen Top 40 hits, including two no. 1 hits.

Program dates and times are subject to change. All concertgoers must be 21 or older to attend. For additional information, visit prairiemeadows.com or reospeedwagon.com.