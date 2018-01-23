DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS UPCOMING SHOWS

Just Released

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE™ IN CONCERT

February 2, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

February 3, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Des Moines Civic Center

The Harry Potter™ film series is one of those once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomena that continue to delight millions of fans around the world. The concert will feature the Des Moines Symphony Orchestra performing every note from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™.” Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the film in high-definition on a giant screen while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score.

GOBSMACKED! A CAPPELLA AND BEATBOXING SHOW

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Des Moines Civic Center

Direct from sell out seasons in London, Hong Kong and Edinburgh comes the mind-blowing vocal show “GOBSMACKED!” the latest sensation from the UK. This next-generation a cappella show redefines the limits of the human voice.

Featuring the reigning world champion beatboxer Ball-Zee and an international cast of world-class vocalists, GOBSMACKED! weaves stories through all forms of a cappella from traditional street corner harmonies to cutting edge, multi-track live looping.

Heart stopping singing and jaw dropping beatboxing guarantees the audience will leave with a song in their heart and a smile on their face. GOBSMACKED! is the latest breakout show that everyone is talking about – it’s funny, joyful and uplifts the spirits of all ages!

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE!

February 6, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Des Moines Civic Center

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show from Plinko™, to Cliffhangers™, to The Big Wheel™, and even the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, the Price Is Right Live! has given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.7 million tickets.

If you enjoy the rush of emotions experienced while watching the show on television, just imagine the possibilities if you were actually in the audience watching it live.

DEFENDING THE CAVEMAN

Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series

Feb. 13 –March 4, 2018

Temple Theater

“Defending the Caveman” holds the record as the longest running solo play in Broadway history. Caveman is also now a worldwide rock-solid tour de force that has won the hearts of millions and it’s sure to win yours. Caveman has been seen in 45 countries and translated into 18 different languages (and counting!).

A hilariously insightful play about the ways men and women relate, Caveman has both sexes roaring with laughter and recognition. Affectionate nudging between audience members occurs during the performance as they recognize themselves in the stories being told on stage.

AIR PLAY

Wellmark Family Series

Saturday, February 17, 2018

10:00 a.m. Sensory-Friendly Performance

1:00 p.m. Public Performance

Des Moines Civic Center

Ride the wind and dream with “AIR PLAY,” a modern spectacle that brings to life the very air we breathe. Flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience, and the biggest snow globe you’ve ever seen will make you gasp in wonder and laugh until it hurts.

“AIR PLAY” is a circus-style adventure of two siblings journeying through a surreal land of air, transforming the ordinary into objects of uncommon beauty. Fabrics dance in the wind, balloons have a mind of their own, confetti turns into the night sky, and an enormous canopy of hovering silk forever alters their future.

ON YOUR FEET!

Willis Broadway Series

Feb. 20–25, 2018

Des Moines Civic Center

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and

broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything.

“On Your Feet!” takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet.

Directed by two-time Tony Award ® winner Jerry Mitchell (“Kinky Boots”), with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (“Jersey Boys”) and an original book by Academy Award ® winner Alexander Dinelaris (“Birdman”), “On Your Feet!” features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century — and one of the most inspiring stories in music history.