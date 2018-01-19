Downtown Des Moines Set to Host 8,500 Attendees at Two Major Events

DES MOINES, IA — Downtown Des Moines will play host to more than 8,500 event attendees next week as it welcomes the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Region 5, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the Iowa Pork Congress. The two events are expected to combine to generate more than $4 million in economic impact for the metro.WHAT:In addition to performances showcasing the outstanding work of Region 5 (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota), this Festival features a wide range of professional development opportunities in all areas of theater.WHERE: This event will be held across downtown Des Moines at Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines Civic Center, Temple for Performing Arts and the Kum & Go Theater.WHEN: January 21-26, 2018WHO: The event is expected to bring 1,500 college theater students from across the region.WHAT:North America’s largest winter swine tradeshow and conference will feature nine new seminars, a keynote address, 300 exhibitors, training sessions, social events and youth activities.WHERE: This event will be held at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines.WHEN: January 24-25, 2018WHO: The event is expected to bring 7,000 attendees from companies around the world that serve the pork industry.